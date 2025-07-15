HDB Financial Services Q1 profit dips 2.4 pc at Rs 568 cr

HDB Financial Services on Tuesday reported a 2.4 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 568 crore for the first quarter of this financial year.

Its net profit was at Rs 582 crore during April-June quarter of 2024-15, HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its net total income was at Rs 2,726 crore as on June 30, 2025, compared to Rs 2,387 crore as on June 30, 2024, a growth of 14.2 per cent.

Its asset under management (AUM) was Rs 1,09,690 crore as on June 30, 2025, up 14.7 per cent from the year-ago period.

As on June 30, 2025, HDB Financial Services said its net interest income stood at Rs 2,092 crore, compared to Rs 1,768 crore in the year-ago period, a growth of 18.3 per cent.

The company's gross loans rose 4.3 per cent to Rs 1,09,342 crore as on June 30, 2025, as against Rs 95,629 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said loan losses and provisions stood at Rs 670 crore as on June 30, 2025, compared to Rs 412 crore a year ago.

Established in 2007, as a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, HDB Financial Services is categorised as an upper layer NBFC by the Reserve Bank.

As of June 30, 2025, the company had a distribution network of 1,771 branches across 1,166 cities and towns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)