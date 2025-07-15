Left Menu

HDB Financial Services Q1 profit dips 2.4 pc at Rs 568 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 18:03 IST
HDB Financial Services Q1 profit dips 2.4 pc at Rs 568 cr
  • Country:
  • India

HDB Financial Services on Tuesday reported a 2.4 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 568 crore for the first quarter of this financial year.

Its net profit was at Rs 582 crore during April-June quarter of 2024-15, HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its net total income was at Rs 2,726 crore as on June 30, 2025, compared to Rs 2,387 crore as on June 30, 2024, a growth of 14.2 per cent.

Its asset under management (AUM) was Rs 1,09,690 crore as on June 30, 2025, up 14.7 per cent from the year-ago period.

As on June 30, 2025, HDB Financial Services said its net interest income stood at Rs 2,092 crore, compared to Rs 1,768 crore in the year-ago period, a growth of 18.3 per cent.

The company's gross loans rose 4.3 per cent to Rs 1,09,342 crore as on June 30, 2025, as against Rs 95,629 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said loan losses and provisions stood at Rs 670 crore as on June 30, 2025, compared to Rs 412 crore a year ago.

Established in 2007, as a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, HDB Financial Services is categorised as an upper layer NBFC by the Reserve Bank.

As of June 30, 2025, the company had a distribution network of 1,771 branches across 1,166 cities and towns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025