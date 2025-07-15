Left Menu

India Celebrates Triumph with Shukla's Return from Axiom-4 Space Mission

Union Minister Jitendra Singh praised the safe return of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla from the Axiom-4 space mission, emphasizing India's pivotal role in global space exploration. The mission's success marks a significant milestone, reinforcing India's commitment to scientific and technological advancements, while aligning with global visions of cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:20 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday lauded the successful return of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla from the Axiom-4 space mission, describing it as both a "moment of pride for the world" and "a moment of glory" for India. He stated that India has firmly secured its rightful place in the global space ecosystem, according to the Department of Space's official statement. Singh addressed scientists, media personnel, and senior officials after witnessing the live splashdown, declaring, "One of Mother India's illustrious sons is back. India has found a lasting space in the world of space."

Group Captain Shukla, an Indian astronaut and integral part of the four-member Axiom-4 commercial mission team, returned to Earth aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule named Grace. The spacecraft splashed down in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego shortly after 3 PM IST on Tuesday, following a 22.5-hour descent from the ISS where it stayed for 18 days. Singh remarked this mission underscores India's rising stature in global space exploration, marking "a new era for India's scientific and technological ambitions." He highlighted that the mission's success carries profound implications for humanity.

The Axiom-4 team, also consisting of veteran US astronaut Peggy Whitson, Poland's Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Hungary's Tibor Kapu, undocked from the ISS at 4:45 PM IST on Monday. Jitendra Singh mentioned that post-splashdown, all astronauts would stay in quarantine until July 23 for medical and re-adaptation protocols. They will commence discussions with ISRO on July 24, followed by debriefings with Axiom and NASA. Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Singh said the mission reaffirms India's commitment to global scientific collaboration. Describing Shukla as a Vishwa Bandhu, or global citizen, Singh expressed India's role in this partnership as more than a scientific endeavor—it's a testament to India's participation in humanity's shared journey.

Singh hinted at Shukla's return to India around August 17 after completing discussions and protocols. The mission's success is seen as both a scientific and symbolic achievement for India. "The call given by Prime Minister Modi to look to the skies and dream big has begun to take shape," Singh remarked. He emphasized that this success will inspire younger generations of Indians toward careers in science and space. Shukla's role in Axiom-4 further solidifies India's involvement in global human spaceflight programs, including the upcoming Gaganyaan mission. This achievement signifies not merely the conclusion of a space mission but a confident step into a future of international space collaboration, according to the statement.

