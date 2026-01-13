G-RAM-G Mission Rooted in Evidence, Transparency and Rural Realities: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, has said that the Viksit Bharat Energy for Employment and Livelihood Mission (Gramin)—popularly known as G-RAM-G—is firmly grounded in facts, experience and on-ground realities, and not driven by assumptions or political narratives.

Addressing a media briefing, the Minister emphasised that a responsible government has a duty to present facts transparently, particularly when policies have a direct bearing on villages, livelihoods and long-term national outcomes.

Digitally Governed, Outcome-Oriented Framework

Dr Jitendra Singh explained that G-RAM-G has been designed as a digitally governed, expanded and outcome-oriented mission, drawing lessons from earlier public employment programmes. The focus is on:

Transparency and accountability

Meaningful and measurable employment

Creation of durable community assets

The mission integrates GPS-based monitoring and AI-driven models to ensure real-time oversight of projects and fund utilisation, strengthening governance and public trust.

Convergent Approach to Public Works

A key strength of G-RAM-G, the Minister noted, lies in its convergent approach, bringing together public works that were earlier implemented in isolation. This alignment of planning, execution and outcomes aims to:

Eliminate duplication of works

Prevent misuse of funds

Avoid creation of short-lived assets

The mission prioritises long-term rural needs such as water security, rural infrastructure and availability of farm labour, with every project linked to clearly defined outcomes.

Enhanced Employment and Stronger Safeguards

Highlighting major structural reforms, Dr Jitendra Singh announced that:

Guaranteed wage employment has been increased from 100 to 125 days , strengthening livelihood security

The entire system has been fully digitised to eliminate ghost beneficiaries and fake job cards

Robust checks and balances ensure benefits reach genuine workers, plugging leakages

Fiscal Discipline and State Ownership

On funding, the Minister said G-RAM-G marks a shift from an open-ended, demand-driven model to a normative, state-wise allocation system based on objective criteria.

Key features include:

60:40 Centre-State funding pattern

Special provisions for North-Eastern states, Himalayan states and Union Territories

Greater fiscal responsibility, state ownership and accountability

Alignment with Agriculture and Worker Welfare

The Minister stressed that employment works under G-RAM-G are aligned with the local agricultural calendar, allowing rural workers to balance farming and wage employment without disruption.

Additional worker-centric provisions include:

Seasonal flexibility in work planning

Option to pause works for up to 60 days during natural disasters or exigencies

Weekly wage payments, significantly improving income stability

Gandhian Spirit of Rural Empowerment

Reiterating the philosophy behind the mission, Dr Jitendra Singh said that strengthening villages through honest, transparent and productive employment reflects the true spirit of Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of rural empowerment.

The mission, he added, is focused on real development and accountable governance, not symbolic measures.

Commitment to Transparent Communication

Concluding his address, the Minister said the government remains committed to objectively communicating facts about G-RAM-G in the national interest. The mission, he said, will continue to evolve through feedback and improvements, keeping the welfare of villages, workers and the nation at its core, free from political considerations.