CBI Cracks Down on Nagaland University Professor in Corruption Probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a formal case against Dr. Chitta Ranjan Deb, a senior professor and administrative leader at Nagaland University, citing allegations of corruption.

A case was registered on July 12, revealing accusations that Dr. Deb engaged in corrupt practices for personal financial gain and manipulated tender processes to benefit certain companies.

CBI conducted searches across multiple locations, including Jorhat, Lumani, and Agartala, recovering significant documents linked to bribery and tender dealings. The investigation remains active with further updates expected.

