Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on Nagaland University Professor in Corruption Probe

The CBI has filed a case against Dr. Chitta Ranjan Deb of Nagaland University for alleged corruption. Searches unearthed incriminating documents related to bribes and tender manipulation. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:25 IST
CBI Cracks Down on Nagaland University Professor in Corruption Probe
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a formal case against Dr. Chitta Ranjan Deb, a senior professor and administrative leader at Nagaland University, citing allegations of corruption.

A case was registered on July 12, revealing accusations that Dr. Deb engaged in corrupt practices for personal financial gain and manipulated tender processes to benefit certain companies.

CBI conducted searches across multiple locations, including Jorhat, Lumani, and Agartala, recovering significant documents linked to bribery and tender dealings. The investigation remains active with further updates expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025