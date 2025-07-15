Delhi High Court Awaits Verdict in Medha Patkar Defamation Case

In a significant turn of events, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday reserved its decision concerning the appeal filed by social activist Medha Patkar. The appeal challenges her conviction in a defamation lawsuit brought by the capital's Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena. Justice Shalinder Kaur passed the order after hearing final arguments from the legal representatives of both parties.

The case dates back to 2001 when Patkar faced charges filed by Saxena, leading to her conviction and sentencing to three months in prison. Attorney Gajinder Kumar, representing Saxena, contended that Patkar's admissions in previous court petitions substantiated her guilt. The High Court provided temporary relief by granting her bail against a personal bond.

Previously, an appellate court had ordered Patkar's release on probation, contingent upon good conduct, along with a financial compensation decree to Saxena. Patkar's legal team argued against these conditions at the High Court, urging a reassessment of her sentence and the imposed penalties. The court's pending decision carries potential implications for the defamation case's final outcome.

