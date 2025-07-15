Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident in Pithoragarh: Eight Lives Lost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over a road accident in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, where eight people died. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh will be given to the victims' families. Rescue operations are ongoing. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami promised aid and timely medical care for the injured.

Tragic Road Accident in Pithoragarh: Eight Lives Lost
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow over a tragic road accident in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, which claimed the lives of eight individuals. In a gesture of support, he announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to the immediate families of each of the deceased victims. The announcement was made through a post by the Prime Minister's Office on platform X, where condolences were extended to those who lost their loved ones. Additionally, the injured will receive financial aid of Rs 50,000.

According to local authorities, the accident occurred when a vehicle carrying 13 passengers crashed near the Suni bridge in Muwani town, resulting in the immediate death of eight people. Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police Rekha Yadav confirmed that rescue operations are in progress as emergency response teams arrive on the scene.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his own grief over the incident and promptly directed the district administration to provide appropriate and timely treatment for the injured victims. The Chief Minister also prayed for their swift recovery, ensuring that all possible measures will be taken to assist those affected by this unfortunate event.

