Delhi's Schools on Edge: Bomb Threat Alerts Prompt Emergency Response

Schools in Delhi faced a tense situation as bomb threats were emailed to St. Thomas and Vasant Valley School, triggering an immediate response from the Delhi Police and the Fire Department. Fire tenders were deployed, and the premises were thoroughly examined.

The Fire Department confirmed no suspicious items were found, but investigations are still ongoing. Earlier, similar threats were directed at St. Stephen's College, claiming a bomb was planted in its library, prompting similar security measures.

Both the affected sites were evacuated, with the Bomb Squad, Dog Squad, and Delhi Police Bomb Squad on scene, conducting thorough checks. The area was cordoned off, and so far, nothing has been found, according to authorities. They are also tracing the possible motives behind these threats.