Balasore Uproar: Protest Erupts Over Student's Tragic End

Biju Janata Dal protests erupted following a student's self-immolation in Balasore, critiquing alleged government inaction on harassment complaints. The victim, a 20-year-old, succumbed to injuries despite her attempts to seek help. BJD demands resignations from top officials for justice and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:36 IST
BJD workers protesting in Balasore (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst growing outrage, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday led a 'Balasore Bandh' protest, condemning the Odisha government following the tragic self-immolation of a 20-year-old student. The young woman reportedly faced repeated sexual harassment by her professor, prompting demonstrations in Balasore as protestors burned tyres, denouncing the alleged administrative inaction.

The protests, led by BJD members, called for the resignation of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, alleging their failure to address the victim's plight. A protestor voiced, "The victim deserves justice. Our bandh from 6 am to 2 pm is a call for accountability and an end to harassment."

In what has become a flashpoint of anger, the student had reportedly made numerous appeals for help, including reaching out to various officials and even meeting a local MP. Her pleas, however, went unacknowledged until the tragic incident unfolded, sending shockwaves across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

