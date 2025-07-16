Left Menu

Political Uproar Over Election Commission's Citizenship Move in Bihar

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi have criticized the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar as backdoor NRC. They argue this move undermines constitutional rights and instills fear. Ramesh and Owaisi demand accountability and oppose alleged voter suppression tactics.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has expressed strong criticism of the Election Commission's recent decision concerning the verification of Indian citizens, labeling it as an attempt at implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) through covert means. He lambasted the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls conducted prior to the Bihar Assembly elections, suggesting it infringes on citizens' constitutional rights and instills fear among voters.

Ramesh questioned the necessity of conducting this exercise just months ahead of the Bihar elections, deeming it a questionable move by the Election Commission. His remarks bring more tension to an already sensitive issue pending before the Supreme Court.

Similar concerns were echoed by AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, who challenged the Election Commission's authority to determine citizenship status. Terming SIR as a 'backdoor NRC', Owaisi slammed past efforts like the 2003 SIR for lacking transparency and demanded clarity from officials. Meanwhile, in addressing the political atmosphere in Bihar, he criticized the INDIA bloc for allegedly thwarting emerging leaders, emphasizing the need for leadership that champions the marginalized.

