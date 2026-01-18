Uttar Pradesh's Drive for Accurate Electoral Rolls

In an effort to maintain electoral integrity, Uttar Pradesh has launched a campaign dedicated to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of its electoral rolls. Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa revealed that programs were organized at polling stations across the state to read aloud draft electoral rolls.

To reinforce transparency, CEO officials conducted inspections at polling stations in various districts, assessing the work of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and ensuring they fulfilled their duties effectively. Key to this drive is the accurate communication of updates concerning voters, including those marked as deceased, shifted, or having duplicate entries.

The initiative seeks to enhance the accuracy and reliability of electoral rolls, ensuring no eligible voter is omitted. Voters are encouraged to verify their information, with provisions in place for addressing errors through claims and objections. Rinwa emphasized the importance of each citizen's participation in strengthening democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)