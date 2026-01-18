Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Drive for Accurate Electoral Rolls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer, Navdeep Rinwa, announced a statewide initiative for reading draft electoral rolls as part of a Special Intensive Revision. The effort aims to update and verify voter entries, ensuring no eligible voter is omitted, with officials overseeing the process to maintain transparency.

In an effort to maintain electoral integrity, Uttar Pradesh has launched a campaign dedicated to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of its electoral rolls. Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa revealed that programs were organized at polling stations across the state to read aloud draft electoral rolls.

To reinforce transparency, CEO officials conducted inspections at polling stations in various districts, assessing the work of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and ensuring they fulfilled their duties effectively. Key to this drive is the accurate communication of updates concerning voters, including those marked as deceased, shifted, or having duplicate entries.

The initiative seeks to enhance the accuracy and reliability of electoral rolls, ensuring no eligible voter is omitted. Voters are encouraged to verify their information, with provisions in place for addressing errors through claims and objections. Rinwa emphasized the importance of each citizen's participation in strengthening democracy.

