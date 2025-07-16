Juniper Green Energy Inks Major Renewable Power Deal

Juniper Green Energy, through its subsidiary Juniper Green Cosmic, announced the signing of a significant power purchase agreement with state-owned NHPC. This agreement envisages the development of a 250 MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy project.

Intended to supply power to the Haryana Power Purchase Centre on behalf of Haryana DISCOMs, this ambitious project will begin delivering energy by June 2027, bolstering the state's renewable energy infrastructure. Over a span of 25 years, the project will integrate solar, wind, and Battery Energy Storage System technologies.

CEO Ankush Malik highlighted the agreement as a testament to the company's ability to execute comprehensive renewable projects, reflecting their commitment to India's sustainable energy objectives. Notably, Juniper Green Energy ranked as the second-largest bidder in recent renewable tenders, underscoring its strong market position.

(With inputs from agencies.)