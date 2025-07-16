Suvendu Adhikari Demands Action Against Rohingyas in West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has called for action to remove the names of Rohingya Muslims from the electoral roll, similar to measures in Bihar. He stressed the matter as one of national interest, not merely linguistic or ethnic dimensions.

Emphasizing security concerns, Adhikari alleged the 540 km border with Bangladesh is largely unmanned, accusing the current administration of inaction. He further criticized Mamata Banerjee, the state's Chief Minister, suggesting that unchecked voter lists and policing issues could impact upcoming elections significantly.

Adhikari's comments follow a broader BJP campaign against alleged administrative support of the Rohingyas, accusing Banerjee of protecting them while harming Hindu Bengalis. He criticized the TMC, claiming the party's support of Rohingya Muslims weakens local security and welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)