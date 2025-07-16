Left Menu

Sanction Stalemate: Slovakia Blocks EU's Russia Sanctions Package

The European Union's 18th sanctions package against Russia faces opposition from Slovakia, which demands guarantees on Russian gas phase-out. Malta also raised objections during discussions. The planned sanctions are a response to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, with diplomats warning of continued delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:06 IST
Sanction Stalemate: Slovakia Blocks EU's Russia Sanctions Package
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union's attempt to push through another round of sanctions against Russia has hit a snag, as Slovakia continues its opposition. According to EU diplomats, the country vetoed the sanctions package during a meeting of ambassadors.

Slovakia has stipulated that it will not back the new sanctions until it receives assurances that an EU strategy to phase out Russian gas will not negatively impact its economy. This sanctions bundle would mark the EU's 18th response to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, diplomats have reported that Malta has also expressed reservations, complicating efforts to present a unified front against Russia's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025