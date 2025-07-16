Sanction Stalemate: Slovakia Blocks EU's Russia Sanctions Package

The European Union's attempt to push through another round of sanctions against Russia has hit a snag, as Slovakia continues its opposition. According to EU diplomats, the country vetoed the sanctions package during a meeting of ambassadors.

Slovakia has stipulated that it will not back the new sanctions until it receives assurances that an EU strategy to phase out Russian gas will not negatively impact its economy. This sanctions bundle would mark the EU's 18th response to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, diplomats have reported that Malta has also expressed reservations, complicating efforts to present a unified front against Russia's actions.

