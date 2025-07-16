Left Menu

EU's Ambitious 2 Trillion Euro Budget Proposal: A New Era for Defense and Economy

The European Commission proposed a 2 trillion euro EU budget for 2028-2034, emphasizing economic competitiveness and defense. It involves a new fund to boost the defense industry and promote clean energy transitions. The budget faces criticism for being too high, sparking debates on funding priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:08 IST
EU's Ambitious 2 Trillion Euro Budget Proposal: A New Era for Defense and Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission has unveiled an ambitious new budget proposal, aiming to set the European Union on a path of greater economic competitiveness and defense capabilities. This 2 trillion euro proposal for 2028 to 2034 signifies an increase in the EU budget, equating to 1.26% of the bloc's Gross National Income, compared to 1.13% with the existing seven-year budget.

Key elements of the proposed budget include a 451 billion euro European Competitiveness Fund, designed to bolster Europe's defense industry, support innovation, and facilitate a clean energy transition throughout the EU. Notably, 131 billion euros have been allocated to defense and space, marking a significant increase from current levels, with additional funds directed towards supporting farmers, underdeveloped regions, and global programs.

Despite its ambitious scope, the budget has faced immediate criticism from several EU countries and lawmakers, with some arguing it is excessively high. Ongoing debates are anticipated, highlighting the tensions between funding new initiatives and maintaining traditional investments in agriculture and regional development, as well as discussions around linking funding to reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025