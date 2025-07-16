EU's Ambitious 2 Trillion Euro Budget Proposal: A New Era for Defense and Economy

The European Commission has unveiled an ambitious new budget proposal, aiming to set the European Union on a path of greater economic competitiveness and defense capabilities. This 2 trillion euro proposal for 2028 to 2034 signifies an increase in the EU budget, equating to 1.26% of the bloc's Gross National Income, compared to 1.13% with the existing seven-year budget.

Key elements of the proposed budget include a 451 billion euro European Competitiveness Fund, designed to bolster Europe's defense industry, support innovation, and facilitate a clean energy transition throughout the EU. Notably, 131 billion euros have been allocated to defense and space, marking a significant increase from current levels, with additional funds directed towards supporting farmers, underdeveloped regions, and global programs.

Despite its ambitious scope, the budget has faced immediate criticism from several EU countries and lawmakers, with some arguing it is excessively high. Ongoing debates are anticipated, highlighting the tensions between funding new initiatives and maintaining traditional investments in agriculture and regional development, as well as discussions around linking funding to reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)