Legislator Pushes for Ban on Artificial Flowers in Maharashtra

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Patil submitted a memorandum to Maharashtra's Chief Minister, advocating for a ban on artificial flowers to support local flower farmers. Patil, backed by 105 legislators, seeks assurance of fair prices for farmers and urges immediate discussion on the issue.

Updated: 16-07-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 23:47 IST
  • India

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Patil recently took a significant step by presenting a memorandum to the Maharashtra government. The document, undersigned by 105 legislators, calls for a ban on artificial flowers and assurances for fair prices to benefit local flower-producing farmers.

Patil emphasized the urgent need for government intervention as he personally met with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the legislature complex to discuss these pressing demands.

The freshman legislator urged Fadnavis to convene an immediate meeting to deliberate on the proposed ban and the establishment of fair pricing mechanisms for the state's flower farmers.

