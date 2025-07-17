Belarus Nuclear Unit Shutdown Sparks Cooling System Alert

Belarus' energy ministry has reported the disconnection of the second unit at the nation's sole nuclear power station following an alarm triggered by a deviation in the cooling system of the non-nuclear section.

Officials assured the public on Wednesday that the situation is under control, presenting no threat to the safe operation of the plant. This statement was released via the ministry's Telegram messaging service.

Importantly, the ministry confirmed that radiation levels at the nuclear power plant and surrounding monitoring zones have remained consistent, with no reported changes.