Belarus Nuclear Unit Shutdown Sparks Cooling System Alert

Belarus' second nuclear power unit was disconnected due to a cooling system alert in the non-nuclear section. Authorities confirmed the situation is routine with no safety threats. Radiation levels remain stable in the surrounding areas.

Updated: 17-07-2025 07:56 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 07:56 IST
Belarus' energy ministry has reported the disconnection of the second unit at the nation's sole nuclear power station following an alarm triggered by a deviation in the cooling system of the non-nuclear section.

Officials assured the public on Wednesday that the situation is under control, presenting no threat to the safe operation of the plant. This statement was released via the ministry's Telegram messaging service.

Importantly, the ministry confirmed that radiation levels at the nuclear power plant and surrounding monitoring zones have remained consistent, with no reported changes.

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

