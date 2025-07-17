Bihar's Bold Move: Free Electricity and Solar Power Boost Announced
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced free electricity up to 125 units for 1.67 crore families, starting August 1. The government plans to install solar power panels on rooftops within three years, enhancing benefits under the Kutir Jyoti scheme for poorer households.
In a significant move, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday lauded the state's latest initiative to offer 125 units of free electricity, a policy that will benefit around 1.67 crore families across the region. Choudhary characterized the decision as a 'golden day' for families consuming below the 125-unit threshold.
The state government also plans to enhance energy infrastructure by installing solar power panels on rooftops within the next three years. This initiative, under the Kutir Jyoti scheme, aims to fully cover installation costs for extremely poor families, while providing support to others. Choudhary assured that these developments would bring significant benefits to the populace.
Union Minister Jitan Ram Majhi hailed the decision, underscoring that it would not decrease state revenue and would relieve numerous citizens. The free utilities come just ahead of the Bihar elections, signaling strategic planning by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who emphasized the solar power plant installation benefits for domestic consumers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
