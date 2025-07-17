Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Braces for Monsoon Fury: Calls for Increased Relief Amidst Rising Toll

In the wake of a destructive monsoon in Himachal Pradesh, BJP MP Anurag Thakur urges the state government to boost relief efforts. With 109 lives claimed, infrastructure severely damaged, and significant losses to livestock, calls for increased support grow as the situation remains dire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:41 IST
Himachal Pradesh Braces for Monsoon Fury: Calls for Increased Relief Amidst Rising Toll
Bharatiya Janata party's Harimpur MP Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is battling a devastating monsoon season, prompting calls for increased relief efforts. Bharatiya Janata Party's Hamirpur MP, Anurag Thakur, appealed to the state government on Thursday to increase the initial aid provided to residents affected by the disaster. The state has received 'full support' from the Centre, and the issue of augmenting relief efforts is expected to be addressed in the upcoming Parliament session.

The monsoon has taken a heavy toll in Mandi district, with residents displaced and many unable to return to their unsafe homes. Thakur emphasized that while the BJP has distributed aid, including food, clothing, and medical supplies, he urged the state to boost the financial assistance provided. The BJP MP highlighted that shopkeepers, for instance, receive only a meager Rs 2,500 for immediate relief, largely spent on initial cleanup efforts. He called for this to be addressed in the monsoon session of Parliament, slated to begin on August 21.

According to a report from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), between June 20 and July 16, 2025, the monsoon has claimed 109 lives across the state, with 64 deaths due to rain-related incidents. Fatalities occurred from landslides, floods, and other risks, hardest hit being Mandi and Kangra districts. Beyond human loss, the SDMA estimates damage to infrastructure at over Rs 883 crore, affecting thousands of roads, power lines, and buildings, with significant livestock and poultry losses. Relief and response are ongoing, with a central team expected to assess further damage soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is driving the next frontier in drug innovation?

Responsible AI shifts from option to obligation in corporate strategy

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025