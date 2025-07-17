Himachal Pradesh Braces for Monsoon Fury: Calls for Increased Relief Amidst Rising Toll

Himachal Pradesh is battling a devastating monsoon season, prompting calls for increased relief efforts. Bharatiya Janata Party's Hamirpur MP, Anurag Thakur, appealed to the state government on Thursday to increase the initial aid provided to residents affected by the disaster. The state has received 'full support' from the Centre, and the issue of augmenting relief efforts is expected to be addressed in the upcoming Parliament session.

The monsoon has taken a heavy toll in Mandi district, with residents displaced and many unable to return to their unsafe homes. Thakur emphasized that while the BJP has distributed aid, including food, clothing, and medical supplies, he urged the state to boost the financial assistance provided. The BJP MP highlighted that shopkeepers, for instance, receive only a meager Rs 2,500 for immediate relief, largely spent on initial cleanup efforts. He called for this to be addressed in the monsoon session of Parliament, slated to begin on August 21.

According to a report from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), between June 20 and July 16, 2025, the monsoon has claimed 109 lives across the state, with 64 deaths due to rain-related incidents. Fatalities occurred from landslides, floods, and other risks, hardest hit being Mandi and Kangra districts. Beyond human loss, the SDMA estimates damage to infrastructure at over Rs 883 crore, affecting thousands of roads, power lines, and buildings, with significant livestock and poultry losses. Relief and response are ongoing, with a central team expected to assess further damage soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)