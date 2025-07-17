Left Menu

BRICS: Russia's Fertile Future Amid EU Fertilizer Ban

Despite EU restrictions, Russian fertilizer producers are boosting their global market share by focusing on BRICS nations. This shift comes amid rising tariffs and aims to capture the growing demand in these markets, potentially increasing fertilizer prices and affecting EU farmers' production strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:18 IST
BRICS: Russia's Fertile Future Amid EU Fertilizer Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a strategic move to offset a European Union ban on Russian fertilizer imports, Russian producers aim to increase their global market share from 20% to 25% by 2030. They are focusing on expanding sales in BRICS nations, according to industry leaders who discussed market strategies with President Vladimir Putin.

The ban, intensified by escalating tariffs effective July 1, will hit a prohibitive level in three years. Russia historically supplied 25% of the EU's fertilizer, but the pivot to BRICS is seen as a solution. "We face no fear from duties or tariffs," Andrei Guryev, leader of the Russian Fertilizer Producers Association, assured Putin, highlighting the strategic importance of the BRICS market, which accounts for nearly 50% of global fertilizer use.

Leading firms like Phosagro, Uralkali, and Uralchem are ramping up production, forecasting exports to rise. Guryev also anticipates a 30% increase in fertilizer prices noting EU farmers might need to scale back cultivation or seek subsidies due to rising costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025