Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for significant talks in Moscow with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, as stated by the Kremlin on Wednesday. The meeting gains importance against the backdrop of the U.S. blockade on Cuba.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia's opposition to the blockade is well known. Russia aims to provide support to Cuba during these challenging times.

This diplomatic engagement highlights the continuing alliance and burgeoning solidarity between Russia and Cuba amidst increasing geopolitical tensions.

