Putin and Rodriguez's High-Stakes Moscow Dialogue
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez in Moscow. The discussions are particularly significant amid the U.S. blockade of Cuba. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted Russia's well-known opposition to the blockade and its efforts to assist Cuba in this challenging situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 14:54 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for significant talks in Moscow with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, as stated by the Kremlin on Wednesday. The meeting gains importance against the backdrop of the U.S. blockade on Cuba.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia's opposition to the blockade is well known. Russia aims to provide support to Cuba during these challenging times.
This diplomatic engagement highlights the continuing alliance and burgeoning solidarity between Russia and Cuba amidst increasing geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)