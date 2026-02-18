Left Menu

Putin Denounces New Sanctions on Cuba Amid Russian Aid Offer

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned new sanctions imposed on Cuba as 'unacceptable' during a meeting with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez. Russia plans to support Cuba with material aid to counter U.S. efforts to limit Cuba's oil supply. Moscow urges the U.S. to seek negotiations over a naval blockade.

Updated: 18-02-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 23:53 IST
Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has labeled the new sanctions against Cuba as 'unacceptable' during talks with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, according to Russian state news agencies.

This stance comes as a senior Russian diplomat announced last week that Moscow would provide material assistance to Havana, countering what Russia sees as a U.S. attempt to restrict Cuba's oil access. Putin emphasized the importance of the developing relations between Russia and Cuba.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov further advocated for diplomacy, urging the United States to avoid imposing a full naval blockade and instead pursue negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

