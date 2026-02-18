Putin Denounces New Sanctions on Cuba Amid Russian Aid Offer

Russian President Vladimir Putin has labeled the new sanctions against Cuba as 'unacceptable' during talks with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, according to Russian state news agencies.

This stance comes as a senior Russian diplomat announced last week that Moscow would provide material assistance to Havana, countering what Russia sees as a U.S. attempt to restrict Cuba's oil access. Putin emphasized the importance of the developing relations between Russia and Cuba.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov further advocated for diplomacy, urging the United States to avoid imposing a full naval blockade and instead pursue negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)