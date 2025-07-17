Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on UP's Covert Conversion Network

The Enforcement Directorate has sealed a boutique in Balrampur linked to a religious conversion racket in Uttar Pradesh. Authorities arrested Jamaluddin and Nasreen, suspected leaders of a 15-year operation with foreign funding. Investigations focus on financial links, illegal properties, and a wider conspiracy near the Nepal border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:09 IST
ED Cracks Down on UP's Covert Conversion Network
ED officials seize three storey building of religious conversion case accused Nasreen (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sealed a three-storey boutique owned by Nasreen in Balrampur, closely associated with Jamaluddin alias Chhangur Baba, central figures in an alleged religious conversion case in Uttar Pradesh. Both were earlier arrested by the ATS for allegedly running an extensive covert network facilitating religious conversions across the state and beyond.

On Wednesday, the ED launched an extensive search operation related to the Chhangur Baba case, targeting 14 locations: 12 in Utraula, Balrampur, and two in Mumbai. The ATS previously secured a seven-day remand for Jamaluddin and Nasreen on July 11 to probe their operations, financial connections, and allegedly illicit assets more deeply.

Uttar Pradesh's ADG of Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, revealed the gang's 15-year operation employed manipulative strategies including honey-trapping, administrative influence, targeting minors, and involving powerful figures to promote conversions. Significant foreign funding was traced to the group, Yash told ANI. Different conversion types had distinct rate cards, with funds moved through about 40 bank accounts. Seizure and demolition of properties bought with these funds, along with further inquiries into their network, financial pathways, and assets, are underway.

Jamaluddin, Nasreen, and others with evidence against them have been apprehended, with individuals like Mohammed Ahmed named in the ongoing investigation. The ED has requested the ATS FIR for a parallel financial probe. ADG Yash emphasizes demographic concerns near the Nepal border, hinting at a potential larger conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025