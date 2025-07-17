Left Menu

Economic Resilience Drives Market Gains Amid Robust Data

MSCI's global equity index rose Thursday as investors reacted to encouraging economic data and earnings reports. U.S. jobless claims dropped, indicating job growth, while retail sales exceeded expectations. Strong earnings from companies like Taiwan Semiconductor and GE Aerospace bolstered equities, with the dollar also gaining strength against other currencies.

Updated: 17-07-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, MSCI's global equity index saw an uptick as positive economic data and corporate earnings reports spurred investor confidence. Notably, U.S. jobless claims fell, signaling continued job growth, while retail sales surpassed expectations—though some of the increase may be attributed to tariff-impacted higher prices.

Investment strategist Mike Cornacchioli remarked on the strength of the consumer and labor markets, which have assuaged concerns over the state of the U.S. economy. Companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and GE Aerospace reported strong earnings, further boosting equity markets.

The dollar rose following the data, strengthening against the yen and the euro. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields slightly lowered, and oil prices increased amid low inventories, although global gold prices declined due to positive U.S. economic indicators.

