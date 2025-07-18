Left Menu

Crucial Oversight Order: The New Hurdle for Clean Energy Projects

The Interior Secretary now requires all solar and wind projects on federal lands to be personally approved under a new order aimed at thorough evaluations. Critics argue it imposes bureaucracy, potentially delaying crucial projects needed for tax credits. Republicans favor traditional energy sources, claiming they enhance reliability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-07-2025 01:26 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 01:26 IST
Crucial Oversight Order: The New Hurdle for Clean Energy Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bid to heighten scrutiny, a new order mandates that Interior Secretary Doug Burgum personally approves all solar and wind projects on federal lands and waters. This enhanced oversight is perceived as a strategy to curb what the Interior Department labels as 'preferential treatment' for renewable energy.

Critics, especially clean energy advocates, contend that this move could stall projects, jeopardizing their eligibility for federal tax credits. The situation is exacerbated by the tax-cut bill signed by President Trump, which phases out key credits for renewable energy while bolstering fossil fuels.

Underpinning this policy is a broader political agenda that has seen revisions to climate laws from the previous administration. Republicans assert the need for dependable, US-based energy production, while Democrats warn of increased utility costs and hindered renewable efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025