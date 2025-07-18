Crucial Oversight Order: The New Hurdle for Clean Energy Projects

In a bid to heighten scrutiny, a new order mandates that Interior Secretary Doug Burgum personally approves all solar and wind projects on federal lands and waters. This enhanced oversight is perceived as a strategy to curb what the Interior Department labels as 'preferential treatment' for renewable energy.

Critics, especially clean energy advocates, contend that this move could stall projects, jeopardizing their eligibility for federal tax credits. The situation is exacerbated by the tax-cut bill signed by President Trump, which phases out key credits for renewable energy while bolstering fossil fuels.

Underpinning this policy is a broader political agenda that has seen revisions to climate laws from the previous administration. Republicans assert the need for dependable, US-based energy production, while Democrats warn of increased utility costs and hindered renewable efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)