Justice Yashwant Varma Challenges Impeachment Proceedings

Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court has approached the Supreme Court to contest an in-house inquiry committee's findings and the subsequent advice from former Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, recommending impeachment proceedings against him. Varma contends that he was not afforded a fair opportunity to present his side before the report was finalized.

The legal challenge has surfaced ahead of the Parliament's monsoon session, slated to commence on July 21. The backdrop to this development involves a controversy where cash was allegedly discovered by fire tenders at Varma's Delhi residence during a fire on March 14, when he served as a judge on the Delhi High Court. At the time, Justice Varma was not present at the premises.

Justice Varma's plea argues that the committee operated with preconceived notions, drawing adverse conclusions without solid evidence, and reversed the burden of proof. He seeks a judicial declaration labeling the CJI's recommendation on May 8, 2025, as unconstitutional, challenging its adherence to the established parameters of the Constitution regarding judge removal processes.

