Kerala Government Launches Probe into Schoolboy's Electrocution Death

In response to the tragic electrocution death of a schoolboy in Kollam, Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has promised a thorough investigation. The General Education Department has suspended the school headmistress and announced emergency relief measures for the family, ensuring stronger safety protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:02 IST
Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine (Photo/Official X handle of Roshy Augustine). Image Credit: ANI
In the aftermath of a tragic incident in Kollam where a schoolboy was electrocuted, Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine expressed deep sorrow on Friday, describing it as a 'sad and unfortunate' event. A comprehensive investigation is slated to be conducted, with strict penalties for those responsible.

Emphasizing the necessity for improved safety measures, the minister urged vigilance to prevent future tragedies. Concurrently, the Kerala General Education Department has taken decisive action, suspending the headmistress of the Thevalakkara Boys High School, where the incident occurred.

Minister for General Education V Sivankutty outlined additional measures, including a show-cause notice to the school and immediate assistance for the victim's family. Efforts are underway to provide long-term educational support for the victim's younger brother, alongside the implementation of safety protocols for school environments across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

