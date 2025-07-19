School Cover-up Allegations Surface as 4-Year-Old Faces Assault in Lucknow

In a deeply disturbing case unfolding in Lucknow, a four-year-old girl has reportedly been sexually assaulted by her school van driver, escalating into allegations of a cover-up by the educational institution. The incident has drawn public outrage and intensified scrutiny over school policies in handling such grave matters.

According to the victim's mother, not only were they harassed and threatened with abduction upon confronting the driver, but the school also urged them to refrain from lodging a complaint. The school suggested that filing a report would damage both the child's future and its own reputation. Despite promises of collective action, the school took no steps, allowing the driver to continue his duties.

Subsequently, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested the accused, identified as Mohd Arif, after registering a First Information Report (FIR). A medical examination confirmed the assault. Deputy Commissioner of Police East, Shashank Singh, announced the formation of two investigative teams to delve deeper into the case, including the alleged inaction by school authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)