Bomb Scare Averted as Yatra Preparations Intensify in Jammu

A rusted mortar shell found near Dhalery village was defused by the Indian Army, as the region boosts security for the Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra in Poonch. New CCTV cameras have been installed to ensure safety, with locals expressing gratitude for the increased vigilance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 22:15 IST
Bomb disposal teams defuse rusted mortar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A rusted mortar shell discovered near Dhalery village in Akhnoor raised alarm among locals, who promptly alerted the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Swift response from both the police and the Indian Army ensued, leading to the safe defusal of the shell by the Army's bomb disposal squad.

As the Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra approaches, commencing on July 28, security measures in the Poonch sector have been heightened with the installation of CCTV cameras along a 15-kilometre route to the shrine in Mandi. This move is aimed at preemptively curbing any anti-national activities during the yatra.

Locals, including a resident named Rashid, have praised the measures, highlighting the assurance it brings to the safety and success of the yatra. Another resident, Abdul, emphasized the gesture's role in strengthening communal harmony, ensuring that potential threats can be monitored and swiftly addressed.

