Philippines seeking to expand military drone capabilities, says defence chief

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 12:11 IST
Philippines seeking to expand military drone capabilities, says defence chief

The Philippines plans to expand its unmanned ​capabilities, including through development and acquisition of drones ​as part of efforts to modernise ‌its military, ​its defence chief said on Tuesday.

U.S. defence ally the Philippines also plans to acquire additional guided-missile corvettes and other major defence assets to beef up ‌its external defence capabilities, Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro told a budget hearing in the lower house of Congress. The Philippines has shifted its security focus from internal threats to external security as tensions rise with Beijing in the South ‌China Sea, where confrontations between them over disputed features inside Manila's exclusive economic zone have grown in ‌frequency in recent years. The armed forces currently operate a fleet of unmanned aerial vehicles that provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, Teodoro said.

"As we mature on the cycle, then we can acquire more," Teodoro said in pitching to lawmakers a 6.3% increase in the defence ⁠ministry’s ​budget for 2027, from the ⁠305.5 billion pesos ($4.95 billion) spending plan approved for this year. Drone expansion is part of a proposed 50 billion pesos ($810.4 ⁠million) allocation for the Philippines' modernisation programme next year, 25% higher than that of the current budget.

The priority was also ​developing the systems, connectivity and operational know-how needed to use drones effectively, Teodoro added. "More than the personnel, ⁠it is the integration into the operation, what do you do with them and how do you use them," he said. Developing ⁠secure ​communications and network capabilities was crucial, he added.

Teodoro declined to identify specific systems under consideration, saying the details were classified and highly sensitive. "They are very, very sensitive to compromise, particularly with AI," he said, adding ⁠that the Philippines was in close contact with several countries with expertise in drone technology. Yuliia Fediv, Ukraine’s ambassador to ⁠the Philippines, told Reuters in ⁠June that Kyiv has been in discussions with Manila over drone technology cooperation. In June, the United States said it has given the Philippine military four solar-powered sea ‌drones to ‌boost its maritime surveillance.

($1 = 61.6650 Philippine pesos)

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