Nurturing Future Eco-Warriors: A Deep Dive into Urban Ecosystem

Aaranyak and Help Aid Foundation, supported by Wipro Earthian, held a hands-on workshop in Kamrup Metro to educate students on urban biodiversity and environmental stewardship. Activities included plant biology, waste management, and water conservation, aiming to inspire critical thinking and sustainability among the younger generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 22:50 IST
Three day "Nature Learning" workshop at Bonda (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Premier biodiversity conservation organization Aaranyak, alongside the Help Aid Foundation and with support from Wipro Earthian, recently spearheaded a transformative three-day summer workshop at Bonda in Kamrup Metro. The event aimed to enhance students' comprehension of urban natural ecosystems while promoting environmental stewardship among the younger demographic.

Engaging thirty young participants, the workshop offered hands-on, nature-centric learning activities designed to foster scientific curiosity. Aspects of plant biology and types of pollination were explored, with students conducting microscopic examinations of pollens and ferns to gain insights into local biodiversity. Additionally, the workshop featured a 'Trash to Wealth' craft session and an art contest with a waste management focus. Crucially, students engaged with personnel from the JICA project, who are instrumental in delivering safe drinking water to Guwahati residents via the Guwahati Municipal Drinking Water and Sewerage Board, highlighting pressing urban water issues.

Tikendrajit Gogoi, a Project Officer with Aaranyak's Environment Education and Capacity Building Division, conducted an in-depth session on auditing and managing waste in both residential and industrial contexts, complemented by practical waste management assessments in Bondajan, Kamrup Metropolitan.

The event, held from July 12 to 14, saw facilitators like Tikendrajit Gogoi, Arnab Borgohain, Prajnyan Sarma, Disha Haloi, Geetashree Sharma, and Jyotismita Kashyap, all from Aaranyak. According to Jayanta Kumar Pathak, Assistant Director and Acting Head of the division, this immersive initiative not only equipped students with crucial environmental knowledge but also catalyzed critical thinking, inspiring them to champion urban ecological resilience and sustainability.

(ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

