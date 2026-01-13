Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Summer Paddy Ban: A Water Conservation Dilemma

The administration in Uttarakhand plans to ban off-season paddy cultivation in the Terai region to combat declining groundwater levels. Affecting around 15,000 farmers, the potential ban raises concerns among farmers who rely on summer paddy for additional income. The administration is yet to issue a formal order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudrapur | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to the dwindling groundwater levels, authorities in Uttarakhand are considering a ban on summer paddy cultivation in the Terai region. This move, aimed at conserving vital water resources, could impact approximately 15,000 farmers reliant on off-season crops for their livelihood.

District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria of Udham Singh Nagar announced that the proposed ban, scheduled from February 1 to April 30, may extend to parts of Nainital and Haridwar districts. This measure underscores the administration's commitment to stricter groundwater preservation strategies.

Farmers, accustomed to an extra annual yield from summer paddy, express concerns over potential economic repercussions. As formal directives are awaited, the agricultural community is left in a state of uncertainty, eager for the administration's final decision amid an ongoing debate on water conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

