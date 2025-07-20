Left Menu

India Gears Up For Nuclear Ambitions With Private Sector

India aims to boost nuclear power production by engaging the private sector, with plans to generate 100 GW atomic power by 2047. Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced legislative changes to welcome private investments, addressing concerns related to the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 11:40 IST
India Gears Up For Nuclear Ambitions With Private Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is strategically pivoting towards expanding its nuclear power capabilities, with an ambitious target of producing 100 GW by 2047. This monumental shift includes encouraging private investment, emphasized Union Minister Jitendra Singh. He highlighted the necessary legislative changes to facilitate this transformation in a traditionally government-dominated sector.

In a bold move, announced during the February budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the government's plans to amend the Atomic Energy Act and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act. These amendments aim to ease entry barriers for private players in the nuclear arena, a realm historically confined to government entities like NPCIL and ASHVINI.

Minister Singh stressed the importance of private sector involvement to meet global benchmarks and address foreign suppliers' apprehensions. This development invites global participation, with sites like Jaitapur, Mithi Virdi, and Kovvada earmarked for nuclear power parks, reinforcing India's commitment to becoming a major nuclear power player.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

 Global
2
Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

 India
3
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025