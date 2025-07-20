India Gears Up For Nuclear Ambitions With Private Sector
India aims to boost nuclear power production by engaging the private sector, with plans to generate 100 GW atomic power by 2047. Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced legislative changes to welcome private investments, addressing concerns related to the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act.
- Country:
- India
India is strategically pivoting towards expanding its nuclear power capabilities, with an ambitious target of producing 100 GW by 2047. This monumental shift includes encouraging private investment, emphasized Union Minister Jitendra Singh. He highlighted the necessary legislative changes to facilitate this transformation in a traditionally government-dominated sector.
In a bold move, announced during the February budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the government's plans to amend the Atomic Energy Act and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act. These amendments aim to ease entry barriers for private players in the nuclear arena, a realm historically confined to government entities like NPCIL and ASHVINI.
Minister Singh stressed the importance of private sector involvement to meet global benchmarks and address foreign suppliers' apprehensions. This development invites global participation, with sites like Jaitapur, Mithi Virdi, and Kovvada earmarked for nuclear power parks, reinforcing India's commitment to becoming a major nuclear power player.
ALSO READ
Balancing Growth and Green: Nirmala Sitharaman's Call in Meghalaya
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Honors Meghalaya's Culture and Heritage
Empowering the Future: Nirmala Sitharaman's Mission in Meghalaya
Nirmala Sitharaman Inaugurates Digital Libraries, Lays Foundation for Key Projects in Meghalaya