A Historic First: Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Budget on a Sunday
In an unprecedented move, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present India's general budget in parliament on a Sunday, February 1. This marks her ninth budget presentation. The budget session begins on January 28, concluding the first half on February 13 and reconvening on March 9.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to make history by presenting the general budget on a Sunday, February 1, as announced by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
This will be Sitharaman's ninth budget presentation, narrowly missing the record of 10 budgets by former Finance Minister Morarji Desai.
The Budget session kicks off on January 28 with President Droupadi Murmu's address, and continues until April 2, with a recess from February 14 to March 8 for Budget scrutiny.
