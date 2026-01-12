A Historic First: Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Budget on a Sunday

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to make history by presenting the general budget on a Sunday, February 1, as announced by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

This will be Sitharaman's ninth budget presentation, narrowly missing the record of 10 budgets by former Finance Minister Morarji Desai.

The Budget session kicks off on January 28 with President Droupadi Murmu's address, and continues until April 2, with a recess from February 14 to March 8 for Budget scrutiny.

