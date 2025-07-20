Assam Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 6.22 Crore in Major Drug Bust
In Assam's Cachar district, police seized 1.22 kg of heroin valued at Rs 6.22 crore, apprehending two suspects. The operation, led by Senior Superintendent Numal Mahatta, involved intercepting a vehicle from Manipur. The heroin, concealed in soap cases, tested positive, prompting ongoing investigations.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, law enforcement agents in Assam's Cachar district have confiscated 1.22 kg of heroin valued at Rs 6.22 crore, senior police officials reported on Sunday.
The police, acting on credible intelligence from Saturday, launched a strategic operation targeting the illegal transport of narcotics in the Saptagram area under the Dholai Police Station's jurisdiction. During this coordinated effort, officers intercepted a vehicle originating from Churachandpur, Manipur, detaining two individuals: Michael Lairemruot and Merina Neitinphal, both from Churachandpur.
A meticulous search of the vehicle revealed 99 soap cases packed with banned narcotics, weighing approximately 1.22 kg, concealed within customized compartments. Senior Superintendent Numal Mahatta confirmed, 'The psychotropic substances, worth about Rs 6.22 crore, were seized in the presence of independent witnesses.' Investigations into the narcotics' origin and distribution channels are ongoing.
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- police
- heroin
- seized
- Cachar
- district
- Numal Mahatta
- Churachandpur
- drug bust
- narcotics
ALSO READ
Reliance Foundation brings critical health and livelihood relief to flood-hit Assam districts
Two robbers injured in encounter with police in ravines of Bhind district, Madhya Pradesh: Official.
Naxalite killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: police.
Empowering Leaders: Chhattisgarh's District Panchayat Training Launch
Bodo Language Gains Official Status Across Assam Districts