Australian PM Albanese briefly evacuated from residence after security threat

​Australian Prime ​Minister Anthony ‌Albanese was ​evacuated from his residence in ‌Canberra late on Tuesday following a security threat, and returned ‌a few hours later after nothing ‌suspicious was found, ABC News reported. ​There is no current threat to the community ⁠or public safety," an Australian Federal ⁠Police ⁠spokesperson said in a statement.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 24-02-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 17:12 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

​Australian Prime ​Minister Anthony ‌Albanese was ​evacuated from his residence in ‌Canberra late on Tuesday following a security threat, and returned ‌a few hours later after nothing ‌suspicious was found, ABC News reported. Police said they had responded to ⁠an "alleged ​security incident", ⁠without giving more details on ⁠the nature of the incident.

"A thorough ​search of a protection establishment ⁠was undertaken and nothing suspicious was ⁠located. ​There is no current threat to the community ⁠or public safety," an Australian Federal ⁠Police ⁠spokesperson said in a statement.

