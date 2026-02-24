Australian PM Albanese briefly evacuated from residence after security threat
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was evacuated from his residence in Canberra late on Tuesday following a security threat, and returned a few hours later after nothing suspicious was found, ABC News reported. There is no current threat to the community or public safety," an Australian Federal Police spokesperson said in a statement.
- Country:
- Australia
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was evacuated from his residence in Canberra late on Tuesday following a security threat, and returned a few hours later after nothing suspicious was found, ABC News reported. Police said they had responded to an "alleged security incident", without giving more details on the nature of the incident.
"A thorough search of a protection establishment was undertaken and nothing suspicious was located. There is no current threat to the community or public safety," an Australian Federal Police spokesperson said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anthony â€ŒAlbanese
- Australian
- ABC News