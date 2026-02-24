Left Menu

UK privacy watchdog fines Reddit $20 million over children’s data failures

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-02-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 17:14 IST
UK privacy watchdog fines Reddit $20 million over children's data failures
LONDON, Feb ​24 - Britain's ​privacy ‌watchdog on ​Tuesday said it had ‌fined social media platform Reddit 14.47 million pounds ($19.52 million) ‌for failures related ‌to children's privacy.

The Information Commissioner's Office said the company ⁠broke the ​rules ⁠by not checking children's ⁠ages properly, meaning it had ​no right to use ⁠data from under-13s, and ⁠by ​not doing a required risk assessment ⁠for children until after ⁠January ⁠2025.

($1 = 0.7413 pounds)

