UK privacy watchdog fines Reddit $20 million over children’s data failures
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-02-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 17:14 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
LONDON, Feb 24 - Britain's privacy watchdog on Tuesday said it had fined social media platform Reddit 14.47 million pounds ($19.52 million) for failures related to children's privacy.
The Information Commissioner's Office said the company broke the rules by not checking children's ages properly, meaning it had no right to use data from under-13s, and by not doing a required risk assessment for children until after January 2025.
($1 = 0.7413 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- â€Œwatchdog
- LONDON