Uttar Pradesh ATS Cracks Down on Religious Conversion Syndicate

In a significant breakthrough, the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) apprehended Rajesh Kumar Upadhyay on Saturday in connection with a syndicate accused of forced religious conversions, officials disclosed on Sunday. This arrest follows the earlier detention of alleged ringleaders Chhangur Baba, also known as Jamaluddin, and his accomplice, Nasreen.

According to Amitabh Yash, the Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order in Uttar Pradesh, the clandestine network engaged in such activities for over 15 years. Their tactics reportedly included honey-trapping, administrative coercion, targeting minors, and deploying influential individuals to facilitate conversions. Significant foreign funding has been linked to the group, with money channeled through about 40 bank accounts.

Efforts are underway to trace the origins of these funds and seize any properties acquired unlawfully. The Enforcement Directorate has procured a copy of the FIR to investigate financial details. Meanwhile, heightened surveillance has been implemented, especially given the region's proximity to the Nepal border, raising concerns of a broader conspiracy.