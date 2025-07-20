Left Menu

Uttarakhand Home Secretary Reviews Water and Sanitation Projects, Urges Swift Action

Uttarakhand Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli inspected multiple drinking water schemes in Udham Singh Nagar. He emphasized immediate action on pipeline leaks and urged increased public awareness about piped water benefits. Ongoing efforts include addressing project delays and monitoring the efficiency of faecal sludge treatment facilities.

Updated: 20-07-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 19:35 IST
Uttarakhand Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli reviews water supply schemes. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli recently embarked on a thorough inspection of drinking water schemes across Rudrapur and Gadarpur development blocks in Udham Singh Nagar district. During his visit, he closely evaluated the quality of ongoing projects, the status of functional household tap connections (FHTC), and the overall effectiveness of the region's water supply.

In Danpur Ekal Gram, where a 500 LPM capacity tube well serves 314 families, Bagauli found the quality to be excellent. However, in Raipur Ekal Gram, while reviewing a larger 700 LPM capacity scheme, villagers reported pipeline leaks. The Executive Engineer was instructed to address this urgently and report back within a week.

Further, Bagauli identified an issue in Sarovarnagar Bahul, where 25 families declined tap connections despite available infrastructure. He directed efforts to resolve this, ensuring connection within a month. Moreover, criticism was directed at the unfinished AMRUT-I scheme, with Bagauli demanding a time-bound plan for completion. In his review of Rudrapur's Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant, he mandated that estimates of sludge treatment align with actual figures, pressing for a practical plan to address any discrepancies.

