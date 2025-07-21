Bharatiya Bhasha Samooh Flags Alarming Linguistic Attacks
The Bharatiya Bhasha Samooh, a group of citizens, has raised alarm over the harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers across India. Reports indicate these workers are being mistreated and deported despite having valid identification. The group condemns these actions as violations of constitutional rights.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 08:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Under the banner of Bharatiya Bhasha Samooh, a group of concerned citizens has voiced grave concerns over recent maltreatment of Bengali-speaking migrant laborers across India.
The group cites incidents where linguistic diversity is being threatened, as these workers face harassment, detainment, and deportation.
Despite possessing valid ID documents, such as Aadhaar and PAN cards, these laborers are reportedly sent to Bangladesh. The group's statement, endorsed by figures like economist Jayati Ghosh and activist Shabnam Hashmi, condemns these actions as constitutional rights violations, emphasizing equality, liberty, and security under Indian law.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Judge Allows Continuation of Abrego's Deportation Case
US Deportation Controversy: The Kilmar Abrego Garcia Case
Justice or Deportation? The Battle Over Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Fate
Humanitarian Strain: Afghanistan Faces Influx Amid Mass Deportations
Deportation Drama: The Legal Battle Over Kilmar Abrego Garcia