Left Menu

Bharatiya Bhasha Samooh Flags Alarming Linguistic Attacks

The Bharatiya Bhasha Samooh, a group of citizens, has raised alarm over the harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers across India. Reports indicate these workers are being mistreated and deported despite having valid identification. The group condemns these actions as violations of constitutional rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 08:19 IST
Bharatiya Bhasha Samooh Flags Alarming Linguistic Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Under the banner of Bharatiya Bhasha Samooh, a group of concerned citizens has voiced grave concerns over recent maltreatment of Bengali-speaking migrant laborers across India.

The group cites incidents where linguistic diversity is being threatened, as these workers face harassment, detainment, and deportation.

Despite possessing valid ID documents, such as Aadhaar and PAN cards, these laborers are reportedly sent to Bangladesh. The group's statement, endorsed by figures like economist Jayati Ghosh and activist Shabnam Hashmi, condemns these actions as constitutional rights violations, emphasizing equality, liberty, and security under Indian law.

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025