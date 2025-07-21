Bharatiya Bhasha Samooh Flags Alarming Linguistic Attacks

Under the banner of Bharatiya Bhasha Samooh, a group of concerned citizens has voiced grave concerns over recent maltreatment of Bengali-speaking migrant laborers across India.

The group cites incidents where linguistic diversity is being threatened, as these workers face harassment, detainment, and deportation.

Despite possessing valid ID documents, such as Aadhaar and PAN cards, these laborers are reportedly sent to Bangladesh. The group's statement, endorsed by figures like economist Jayati Ghosh and activist Shabnam Hashmi, condemns these actions as constitutional rights violations, emphasizing equality, liberty, and security under Indian law.