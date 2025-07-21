Last Vessel in Series of Anti-Submarine Crafts Launched by GRSE

Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd launched the eighth and final ship in its series of anti-submarine warfare shallow water crafts, specifically built for the Indian Navy. The ship, named Ajay, was unveiled by Priya Deshmukh, the wife of Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, during a function attended by notable dignitaries.

This Kolkata-based shipbuilder has constructed eight such vessels, versatile enough to engage in various operations, including coastal and low-intensity maritime missions. These 77.6-meter-long, 10.5-meter-wide ships are equipped for full-scale sub-surface surveillance and have the capability to engage surface platforms.

The warships, which can collaborate with aircraft for coordinated anti-submarine operations, carry a lethal suite of anti-submarine weaponry, including lightweight torpedoes, ASW rockets, and mines. This launch adds significant depth to the Indian Navy's maritime operational capabilities.

