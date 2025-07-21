Left Menu

Last Vessel in Series of Anti-Submarine Crafts Launched by GRSE

GRSE Ltd launched the final ship in its series of anti-submarine warfare shallow water crafts for the Indian Navy. Named Ajay, the ship is designed for coastal operations, sub-surface surveillance, and anti-submarine missions. Equipped with torpedoes, rockets, and mines, these vessels enhance naval capabilities.

Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd launched the eighth and final ship in its series of anti-submarine warfare shallow water crafts, specifically built for the Indian Navy. The ship, named Ajay, was unveiled by Priya Deshmukh, the wife of Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, during a function attended by notable dignitaries.

This Kolkata-based shipbuilder has constructed eight such vessels, versatile enough to engage in various operations, including coastal and low-intensity maritime missions. These 77.6-meter-long, 10.5-meter-wide ships are equipped for full-scale sub-surface surveillance and have the capability to engage surface platforms.

The warships, which can collaborate with aircraft for coordinated anti-submarine operations, carry a lethal suite of anti-submarine weaponry, including lightweight torpedoes, ASW rockets, and mines. This launch adds significant depth to the Indian Navy's maritime operational capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

