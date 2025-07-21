Last Vessel in Series of Anti-Submarine Crafts Launched by GRSE
GRSE Ltd launched the final ship in its series of anti-submarine warfare shallow water crafts for the Indian Navy. Named Ajay, the ship is designed for coastal operations, sub-surface surveillance, and anti-submarine missions. Equipped with torpedoes, rockets, and mines, these vessels enhance naval capabilities.
- Country:
- India
Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd launched the eighth and final ship in its series of anti-submarine warfare shallow water crafts, specifically built for the Indian Navy. The ship, named Ajay, was unveiled by Priya Deshmukh, the wife of Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, during a function attended by notable dignitaries.
This Kolkata-based shipbuilder has constructed eight such vessels, versatile enough to engage in various operations, including coastal and low-intensity maritime missions. These 77.6-meter-long, 10.5-meter-wide ships are equipped for full-scale sub-surface surveillance and have the capability to engage surface platforms.
The warships, which can collaborate with aircraft for coordinated anti-submarine operations, carry a lethal suite of anti-submarine weaponry, including lightweight torpedoes, ASW rockets, and mines. This launch adds significant depth to the Indian Navy's maritime operational capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- GRSE
- Indian Navy
- anti-submarine
- warship
- Ajay
- coastal operations
- torpedoes
- surveillance
- naval
- defense
ALSO READ
Ajay Devgn Plans International Film Studio in Telangana
Ajay Devgn Proposes International Film City in Telangana
Chaos on Varanasi Roads: Ajay Rai's Protest Sparks Controversy
Ajay Devgn Calls for Dialogue Amid 'Sardaar Ji 3' Controversy
Ajay Kumar Shrivastava: Pioneering Leadership in Aerospace Engineering