AI Revolution: The Future of Farming and Food Security

Governor S Abdul Nazeer emphasized the role of AI in achieving the FAO's target of producing 60% more food by 2050. Addressing the challenges of pest control and soil degradation, AI could revolutionize agriculture and ensure sustainable practices amid rising populations and environmental pressures.

Updated: 24-07-2025 14:20 IST
Addressing the 57th annual convocation of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer highlighted the pivotal role Artificial Intelligence could play in meeting global food demands. With the UN predicting a 60% increase in food production by 2050, AI emerges as a crucial tool in modern agriculture.

Nazeer pointed out AI's potential in improving pest control and soil health analysis, which are vital for increasing crop yields. The governor stressed that despite technological advances, challenges like weed control still persist, but innovations like drone technology show promise in overcoming these hurdles.

As India's population is set to reach 1.6 billion by 2050, producing 400 million tonnes of food becomes a necessity. AI's integration is expected to transform farming practices from seed selection to harvest, ensuring adaptability to climate shifts and enhancing food security in a rapidly changing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

