Reciting Ramcharitmanas Boosts Confidence: A New Training Mandate

The Madhya Pradesh police force has introduced a new directive that requires its recruits to recite verses from the Ramcharitmanas as part of their training. This mandate, praised by notable figures such as BJP MP Arun Govil, aims to reinforce the epic's teachings on social conduct and personal discipline.

Govil, who famously portrayed Lord Ram in the television serial Ramayana, commended the decision, asserting that the Ramcharitmanas offers valuable guidance on social behavior and ethical living. Similarly, Rameshwar Sharma, a BJP MLA from Bhopal, underscored the benefits of this practice in boosting self-confidence and fostering goodwill among individuals.

According to ADG (Training) Raja Babu Singh, the decision also addresses logistical concerns expressed by new recruits seeking transfers closer to home. By drawing parallels to Lord Rama's 14-year exile, Singh encourages trainees to embrace their nine-month training period with commitment, viewing the Ramcharitmanas as a source of wisdom and inspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)