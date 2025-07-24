MSRTC Rolls Back Festival Fare Hike to Support Marathi Commuters

Maharashtra's Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has reversed a 30% fare hike on one-way group bookings for travelers heading to Konkan for the upcoming Gauri-Ganpati festival. The decision aligns with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's directives, considering the sentiments of Mumbai's Marathi working-class.

Sarnaik highlighted the importance of MSRTC, which has been providing affordable transport services for over 77 years, particularly during festivals and special events. This year, the corporation plans to operate 5,000 additional buses for the Ganesh festival. All current government concessions for women, senior citizens, and super senior citizens will remain unchanged, according to an official statement.

The fare hike was initially introduced due to significant financial losses the MSRTC suffered when buses returned empty. Last year, the practice resulted in ₹11.68 crore losses, deploying 4,330 buses outbound while only 1,104 for return trips. Despite public sentiment and pressure from leadership, the minister hopes passengers grasp the financial burdens faced by MSRTC. The agency maintains lower fares than private operators and hopes for public cooperation amid rising costs.

