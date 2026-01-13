Left Menu

Plan Ahead: Tamil Nadu Special Bus Services for Pongal

The Tamil Nadu transport department is running special bus services for the Pongal festival. With overwhelming demand, the department urges the public to book tickets in advance to avoid last-minute chaos. By January 12, 2026, nearly 1.88 lakh passengers have already traveled, with additional buses deployed as needed.

In preparation for the mid-January Pongal harvest festival, the Tamil Nadu transport department has launched special bus services to accommodate the surge in travelers.

The department has urged the public to pre-book tickets to avoid last-minute rushes, ensuring a smooth journey to their hometowns.

Up to January 12, 2026, over 4.88 lakh passengers have traveled for the festival, prompting the deployment of additional buses, catering to the unprecedented demand.

