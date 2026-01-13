Plan Ahead: Tamil Nadu Special Bus Services for Pongal

In preparation for the mid-January Pongal harvest festival, the Tamil Nadu transport department has launched special bus services to accommodate the surge in travelers.

The department has urged the public to pre-book tickets to avoid last-minute rushes, ensuring a smooth journey to their hometowns.

Up to January 12, 2026, over 4.88 lakh passengers have traveled for the festival, prompting the deployment of additional buses, catering to the unprecedented demand.