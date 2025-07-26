Tripura Set to Gain New Cricket Ground and Academy, CM Saha Announces

Tripura is poised to enhance its cricket infrastructure with the announcement of a new cricket ground and training academy by Chief Minister Manik Saha. Revealing this during a Tripura Cricket Association event, Saha highlighted the sport's growing popularity and the association's efforts to elevate cricket across the state.

Speaking at the event, CM Saha praised the achievements of Tripura's youth on national sports platforms, attributing their success to parental encouragement and sporting organizations. He called upon the newly inducted members of the association to offer fresh ideas to propel cricket forward in the region.

Emphasizing the need for transparency, Saha vowed to monitor the Tripura Cricket Association closely to prevent any corruption. Additionally, he confirmed the allocation of land in Sabroom for the new cricket ground, while work in Kamalpur nears completion. The state government promises full support for the development of a cricket academy to nurture upcoming talent.