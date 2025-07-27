Transatlantic Trade Talks: Trump and von der Leyen's Tariff Tango

On a sunny Sunday in Scotland, trade tensions took center stage as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met U.S. President Donald Trump at his Turnberry golf course. The leaders faced off over a potential trade deal that could impose a 15% tariff on EU goods, ending months of uncertainty.

The negotiations, aimed at resolving perceived unfair trade practices, examined critical sectors like automobiles, steel, and pharmaceuticals. While Trump emphasized fairness and market access for American products, von der Leyen acknowledged the need for trade rebalancing.

Amidst cautious optimism from officials, the EU prepared counter-tariffs against potential U.S. punitive measures. As the global trade landscape shifts, this deal could redefine economic relations, marking a significant milestone for both sides.

