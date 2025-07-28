Boeing Workers Set to Strike: Contract Rejected by Union Members

Boeing union members in the St. Louis area overwhelmingly rejected a contract offer on Sunday, prompting the company to prepare for a potential strike.

The contract, sent to over 3,200 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 837, included a 20% wage increase over four years, a $5,000 bonus, more vacation, and sick leave, but failed to meet workers' needs, according to the union.

Boeing expressed disappointment, as Dan Gillian stated it was the richest offer ever presented to IAM 837 and that the company is now focusing on preparing for a strike, with no talks scheduled. The contract expires this Sunday, with a seven-day cooling-off period before a strike could ensue.

