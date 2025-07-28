Left Menu

Transatlantic Trade Triumph: U.S. and EU Seal Major Deal

The U.S. and EU have reached a framework trade deal, significantly impacting tariffs and trade commitments. The agreement includes major changes to tariffs on goods such as automobiles, chips, and pharmaceuticals. The EU commits to buying U.S. LNG and military equipment, while European investments in the U.S. are set to increase.

The United States and the European Union have successfully concluded negotiations on a comprehensive trade framework, officials announced on Sunday. This agreement comes as a relief to industries and consumers after months of uncertainty. It features new tariff structures and significant pledges on both sides of the Atlantic.

Key points of the deal include a 15% baseline tariff on nearly all EU goods entering the U.S., including cars, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals. However, separate tariff decisions concerning chips and pharmaceuticals are expected following upcoming U.S. trade investigations. Additionally, both parties agreed to zero-for-zero tariffs on aircraft, chemicals, certain generic drugs, and more, though tariffs on European steel and aluminium remain at 50% until further updates.

Economic exchanges are at the heart of this framework, with the EU promising to purchase $250 billion in U.S. liquefied natural gas annually for three years and an investment of $600 billion from European firms in the U.S. Furthermore, the EU will bolster defense ties by buying U.S. military equipment, further cementing this transatlantic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

