India, UAE agree to boost trade and defence ties, finalise LNG deal at leaders' meeting

India and ‌the United Arab Emirates agreed to double bilateral ⁠trade to $200 billion in six years and strengthen defence ties during ​talks between Prime Minister Narendra ‍Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held ⁠in ‌New ⁠Delhi on Monday.

The two sides also ‍witnessed the finalisation of a ​10-year agreement for the supply of ⁠0.5 million metric tons of ⁠LNG by Abu Dhabi state oil firm ADNOC to ⁠India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, India's Foreign ⁠Secretary ‌Vikram Misri told reporters.

