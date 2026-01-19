Left Menu

India, UAE agree to boost trade and defence ties, finalise LNG deal at leaders' meeting

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 20:22 IST
India and ‌the United Arab Emirates agreed to double bilateral ⁠trade to $200 billion in six years and strengthen defence ties during ​talks between Prime Minister Narendra ‍Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held ⁠in ‌New ⁠Delhi on Monday.

The two sides also ‍witnessed the finalisation of a ​10-year agreement for the supply of ⁠0.5 million metric tons of ⁠LNG by Abu Dhabi state oil firm ADNOC to ⁠India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, India's Foreign ⁠Secretary ‌Vikram Misri told reporters.

