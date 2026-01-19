India, UAE agree to boost trade and defence ties, finalise LNG deal at leaders' meeting
Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 20:22 IST
India and the United Arab Emirates agreed to double bilateral trade to $200 billion in six years and strengthen defence ties during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held in New Delhi on Monday.
The two sides also witnessed the finalisation of a 10-year agreement for the supply of 0.5 million metric tons of LNG by Abu Dhabi state oil firm ADNOC to India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters.
