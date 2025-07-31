Left Menu

U.S. Tariffs Threaten India's Apparel and Jewellery Sectors

India's apparel and jewellery exporters face potential job cuts and decreased orders following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a 25% tariff on Indian imports. Key exporters are pausing expansion plans in anticipation of negotiations, as higher tariffs may redirect orders to Vietnam, impacting India's trade significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's apparel and jewellery exporters are on high alert as a 25% tariff on Indian imports announced by U.S. President Donald Trump threatens their largest market. The industry is considering job cuts, as revealed by industry executives on the ground.

Garment exporters, who anticipated a boost from a potential bilateral trade deal, are finding themselves in a holding pattern. Companies such as Welspun Living and Gokaldas Exports are particularly at risk, as they rely heavily on the U.S. for a significant portion of their sales. The looming tariffs could potentially shift U.S. orders to Vietnam, which benefits from a lower duty rate.

With India's significant export market in jeopardy, industry leaders are strongly urging for a quick bilateral resolution. Such a move would be crucial ahead of the U.S. holiday season, where timely production ramp-up is essential to meet demand. Without a deal, some exporters warn that drastic measures like cutting production and jobs may become inevitable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

